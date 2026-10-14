Basketball-WNBA viewing figures reach record highs
Viewing figures for the WNBA hit record highs across ABC, CBS and ESPN this season, the league said on Wednesday, with the addition of two new teams a key factor.
Viewing figures for the WNBA hit record highs across ABC, CBS and ESPN this season, the league said on Wednesday, with the addition of two new teams a key factor.
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