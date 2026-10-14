Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he regrets difficulties over Starlink and intelligence sharing
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said it was a pity his country had experienced difficulties with Starlink services and intelligence, saying he had been surprised by developments in his partnership with the United States. "It's a pity that we had also some difficulties ... about Starlink, about intelligence, I mean a lot of different surprises on which you can't count when you have real partnership and we count on partnership with the United States," he said.
"We just want to be very honest, very clear and be strong partners." Zelenskiy was speaking in London alongside British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, with Britain seeking to show support for the Ukrainian leader as his relationship with the US deteriorates.