Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he regrets difficulties over Starlink and intelligence sharing

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​on Wednesday ‌said it ​was a pity his country had experienced difficulties ‌with Starlink services and intelligence, saying he had been surprised by developments in his partnership ‌with the United States. "It's a ‌pity that we had also some difficulties ... about Starlink, about intelligence, I mean a lot ⁠of ​different surprises ⁠on which you can't count when you ⁠have real partnership and we count on partnership ​with the United States," he said.

"We just ⁠want to be very honest, very clear ⁠and ​be strong partners." Zelenskiy was speaking in London alongside British Prime Minister Andy ⁠Burnham, with Britain seeking to show support ⁠for the ⁠Ukrainian leader as his relationship with the US deteriorates.