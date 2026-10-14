Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he regrets difficulties over Starlink and intelligence sharing

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 21:40 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he regrets difficulties over Starlink and intelligence sharing

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​on Wednesday ‌said it ​was a pity his country had experienced difficulties ‌with Starlink services and intelligence, saying he had been surprised by developments in his partnership ‌with the United States. "It's a ‌pity that we had also some difficulties ... about Starlink, about intelligence, I mean a lot ⁠of ​different surprises ⁠on which you can't count when you ⁠have real partnership and we count on partnership ​with the United States," he said.

"We just ⁠want to be very honest, very clear ⁠and ​be strong partners." Zelenskiy was speaking in London alongside British Prime Minister Andy ⁠Burnham, with Britain seeking to show support ⁠for the ⁠Ukrainian leader as his relationship with the US deteriorates.

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