Dry bulk vessel sinks near Hormuz, second ship loss reported in 24 hours, data shows

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 22:02 IST
Dry bulk vessel sinks near Hormuz, second ship loss reported in 24 hours, data shows

The ​Antigua ‌and Barbuda-flagged Cape ​Dao sank close ‌to the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by a ‌projectile on September ‌23, data from UN shipping agency the International Maritime ⁠Organization ​showed on ⁠Wednesday.

The loss was reported ⁠less than 24 hours ​after the sinking of the ⁠Singapore flagged GFS Pride, ⁠which ​was struck by a projectile in a ⁠separate incident, maritime security ⁠sources said ⁠earlier on Wednesday.

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