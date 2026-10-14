Dry bulk vessel sinks near Hormuz, second ship loss reported in 24 hours, data shows

The ​Antigua ‌and Barbuda-flagged Cape ​Dao sank close ‌to the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by a ‌projectile on September ‌23, data from UN shipping agency the International Maritime ⁠Organization ​showed on ⁠Wednesday.

The loss was reported ⁠less than 24 hours ​after the sinking of the ⁠Singapore flagged GFS Pride, ⁠which ​was struck by a projectile in a ⁠separate incident, maritime security ⁠sources said ⁠earlier on Wednesday.