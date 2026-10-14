Dry bulk vessel sinks near Hormuz, second ship loss reported in 24 hours, data shows
The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Cape Dao sank close to the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by a projectile on September 23, data from UN shipping agency the International Maritime Organization showed on Wednesday.
The loss was reported less than 24 hours after the sinking of the Singapore flagged GFS Pride, which was struck by a projectile in a separate incident, maritime security sources said earlier on Wednesday.