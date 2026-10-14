Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is 'painful' for Trump to choose a different side

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌in an ​interview on Wednesday that it was "painful" when Donald Trump took ‌another side in Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, after the US President said Zelenskiy should be replaced.

Zelenskiy told Piers ‌Morgan Uncensored: "It's painful when President Trump chooses one side, ‌not our side." He also said that he was OK with Trump being in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but ⁠added: "If you ​are in ⁠the middle, you have to stay in the middle."

Asked if he ⁠felt betrayed by Trump, who at the weekend called for ​Ukraine to get a new president having agreed ⁠to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports, Zelenskiy replied: "Really, yes ... but ⁠it's ​a little bit more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings." "It's a pity we are ⁠losing (a) strong partner," he added.

Zelenskiy also said: "We are not selling ⁠our ⁠country ... it's not about business for us, it's just our life and this is our ‌country."