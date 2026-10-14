Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is 'painful' when Trump chooses a different side

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in ​an interview ‌on Wednesday ​that it was "painful" when Donald Trump took another side in ‌Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, after the US President said Zelenskiy should be replaced.

Zelenskiy told Piers Morgan Uncensored: "It's painful ‌when President Trump chooses one side, not our side." He ‌also said that he was OK with Trump being in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but added: "If you are ⁠in ​the middle, ⁠you have to stay in the middle."

Asked if he felt ⁠betrayed by Trump, who at the weekend called for Ukraine ​to get a new president having agreed to ⁠lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports, Zelenskiy replied: "Really, yes ... but it's a ⁠little ​bit more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings." "It's a pity we are losing (a) ⁠strong partner," he added.

Zelenskiy also said: "We are not selling ⁠our country ... it's ⁠not about business for us, it's just our life and this is our ‌country."