Motor racing-Red Bull extend F1 boss Mekies' contract through 2031

Red Bull's Formula One boss ​Laurent Mekies will continue at ​the helm until at ‌least the ​end of 2031 under a contract extension announced on Wednesday. The Frenchman took over from ousted principal ‌Christian Horner in July last year.

The extension comes after contract renewals for four-time world champion Max Verstappen and teammate Isack Hadjar, as well as key personnel, ‌and offers the prospect of stability for the coming seasons. "Laurent has ‌played a crucial role in guiding the team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us," said team ⁠shareholders ​Chalerm Yoovidhya and ⁠Mark Mateschitz in a statement.

"This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our shared ⁠belief in the long-term vision of the team. We are ambitious about what lies ​ahead and we are committed to building on this momentum together." Verstappen ⁠has won the last two races, in Malaysia and Singapore, and will be going for ⁠a ​third in a row in Texas next week.

Red Bull are fourth overall but closing in on champions McLaren, with only seven points ⁠between them. Verstappen is also fourth, after missing out on last year's title by ⁠two points, but ⁠in a tight battle with Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton for the runner-up slot behind Mercedes' runaway ‌championship ‌leader Kimi Antonelli.