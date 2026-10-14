Motor racing-Red Bull extend F1 boss Mekies' contract through 2031
Red Bull's Formula One boss Laurent Mekies will continue at the helm until at least the end of 2031 under a contract extension announced on Wednesday. The Frenchman took over from ousted principal Christian Horner in July last year.
The extension comes after contract renewals for four-time world champion Max Verstappen and teammate Isack Hadjar, as well as key personnel, and offers the prospect of stability for the coming seasons. "Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us," said team shareholders Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz in a statement.
"This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our shared belief in the long-term vision of the team. We are ambitious about what lies ahead and we are committed to building on this momentum together." Verstappen has won the last two races, in Malaysia and Singapore, and will be going for a third in a row in Texas next week.
Red Bull are fourth overall but closing in on champions McLaren, with only seven points between them. Verstappen is also fourth, after missing out on last year's title by two points, but in a tight battle with Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton for the runner-up slot behind Mercedes' runaway championship leader Kimi Antonelli.