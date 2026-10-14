US Transportation Secretary meeting with Boeing, GE CEOs on aircraft certification reform efforts

​US Transportation Secretary ​Sean ‌Duffy on ​Wednesday is meeting with the ‌CEOs of major aerospace companies including Boeing and GE on ‌his efforts to reform new aircraft ‌certification, officials said.

On Sept. 30, Duffy said he wants to ⁠speed ​certification ⁠of new airplanes from Boeing and ⁠other manufacturers, citing competition concerns from ​China. Approving a new airplane ⁠can take five or more years ⁠and ​require substantial testing and data and extensive documentation. ⁠The Federal Aviation Administration in June ⁠proposed ⁠changes to modernize and speed certification of new ‌commercial ‌airplanes.