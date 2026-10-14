​FBI Director ‌Kash Patel was ​in Virginia for a law enforcement-related ‌event, the US law enforcement agency said on Wednesday, denying a media report that ‌he had traveled to Russia.

Video ‌from an ABC News' affiliate in Virginia also showed Patel at an event in ⁠Lynchburg ​on ⁠Wednesday. MS NOW, citing two unnamed sources, had ⁠reported earlier on Wednesday that the FBI ​chief had landed in Russia for ⁠a two-day meeting in Moscow and St. ⁠Petersburg ​hosted by the FSB.

"Here’s where Kash Patel actually is… Liberty ⁠U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event," ⁠the ⁠agency said in a post.