UK government to provide £17 million for Chornobyl plant repairs
The British government said on Thursday it will provide £17 million ($22.45 million) in funding for repairs to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine damaged by a Russian drone strike last year. The funds will support crucial repairs to restore the structure's confinement and ventilation functions and protect the intended lifespan of the plant, the government said.
A Russian drone strike last year damaged the protective shelter of the plant, the site of the world's worst atomic accident in 1986. ($1 = 0.7573 pounds)