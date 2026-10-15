UK government to provide £17 million for Chornobyl plant repairs

The ​British government ​said ‌on Thursday it ​will provide £17 million ($22.45 million) in ‌funding for repairs to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in ‌northern Ukraine damaged by a Russian ‌drone strike last year. The funds will support crucial repairs to ⁠restore ​the structure's ⁠confinement and ventilation functions and ⁠protect the intended lifespan of the ​plant, the government said.

A Russian ⁠drone strike last year damaged ⁠the ​protective shelter of the plant, the site of ⁠the world's worst atomic accident in ⁠1986. ($1 = ⁠0.7573 pounds)