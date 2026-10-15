Italy to raise almost €11 billion from financial sector through 2029 to fund budget
Italy plans to raise almost €11 billion ($12.33 billion) from the financial sector to help fund its budget over the 2027-2029 period, a government document showed on Thursday.
The contribution will be permanent rather than a one-off measure, amounting to 0.21% of GDP in 2027, 0.13% in 2028 and 0.1% in 2029, the Draft Budgetary Plan (DPB) sent to European Union authorities said. Next year's contribution is worth just over €5 billion.
No details were given about the form the measures would take. ($1 = 0.8920 euros)