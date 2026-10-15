Italy to raise almost €11 billion from financial sector through 2029 to fund budget

‌Italy plans ​to raise almost €11 billion ($12.33 billion) from ‌the financial sector to help fund its budget over the ‌2027-2029 period, a government ‌document showed on Thursday.

The contribution will be permanent rather than a ⁠one-off measure, ​amounting ⁠to 0.21% of GDP in 2027, ⁠0.13% in 2028 and 0.1% ​in 2029, the Draft Budgetary ⁠Plan (DPB) sent to European Union authorities ⁠said. Next ​year's contribution is worth just over €5 billion.

No ⁠details were given about the ⁠form ⁠the measures would take. ($1 = 0.8920 euros)