Pope Leo had a good night in hospital, Vatican says

​Pope Leo, ​recovering from surgery for ‌lung cancer, ​had a good night in hospital and has ‌eaten breakfast, the Vatican said on Thursday. Leo, 71, has been diagnosed with lung ‌adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung ‌cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in a surgery on ⁠Tuesday ​afternoon.

The ⁠Vatican has said the surgery was completed ⁠successfully, without complications. It has not yet disclosed ​the size of the tumour or whether ⁠the disease had spread to nearby lymph ⁠nodes, key ​factors in determining prognosis. Further updates are expected on Thursday, but the ⁠pope's pathology report may not be available for ⁠several ⁠days.

Leo's public schedule has been canceled until October 20.