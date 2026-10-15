Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-ITIA notified of former world number six Monfils retirement

French former world number ​six Gael Monfils has retired from professional tennis at the age of 40, ​according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency. His retirement removes him from the ‌sport's ​anti-doping protocols and means he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments, an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Monfils has also been added to the agency's official list of retired players.

Lucrative tennis exhibition postponed amid Middle East conflict

The third edition of the Six Kings ‌Slam, a high-stakes men's tennis exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will not go off as scheduled next week amid tensions in the Middle East. The six-player tournament was scheduled for Oct. 21, 22 and 24 and has been moved to Dec. 27-30, according to a statement shared Wednesday on X by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

Sports-FIFA postpones FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia ‌following attacks

FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 scheduled to take place in Jeddah from October 16 to 25, organisers said on Thursday following recent ‌attacks on Saudi Arabia. A strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

Phillies retain Don Mattingly as manager

The Philadelphia Phillies retained Don Mattingly as full-time manager with a two-year deal. Mattingly, 65, guided the Phillies to a 79-55 mark to finish the regular season as interim skipper. The former bench coach ⁠inherited a ​team that started 9-19 under Rob Thomson and advanced ⁠to the playoffs, losing to the Atlanta Braves in a National League wild-card series.

Jury returns mixed verdict in Tyreek Hill's battery case

Free agent wideout Tyreek Hill was found liable for two counts of battery in a mixed ⁠verdict at his civil trial in Miami. The jury awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages to his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. However, they found the NFL veteran not liable on eight other claims and denied Vaccaro's request for ​punitive damages.

Surfing-Professional surfer suspended by second body over 'allegations of abuse'

The International Surfing Association (ISA) has joined the World Surf League (WSL) in provisionally suspending a male professional surfer over what ⁠it described as "serious allegations of abuse within the surfing community". The WSL suspended the surfer, who it said was competing on its men's championship tour, earlier this week over his alleged conduct at a "private gathering" in Tahiti in August following the conclusion ⁠of ​the Tahiti Pro leg of the circuit.

Lamar Jackson day-to-day, Ravens hopeful he's ready for Browns

Lamar Jackson was not made available to media for his typical Wednesday afternoon interview session and didn't practice, but signs point to the Ravens having their starting quarterback on the field Sunday against the Browns. "It's definitely day-to-day," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday. "A lot of times those things ⁠right when they happen you're not sure. As you gather information, you look at stuff. Again, to Lamar's credit, he's working his butt off. He's doing everything he can to be ⁠out here. And when he's able to ⁠be, he will."

Olivia Miles leads 6-player WNBA All-Rookie Team

Rookie of the Year and MVP runner-up Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx headline the six-player 2026 WNBA All-Rookie Team, announced Wednesday. Miles was joined by No. 1 overall draft pick Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm ‌guard Flau'Jae Johnson, Chicago Sky ‌guard Sydney Taylor, Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice and New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier. Rice and ​Astier tied for fifth in the voting.