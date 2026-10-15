China to keep retail gasoline and diesel prices unchanged from October 16

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 13:40 IST
China to keep retail gasoline and diesel prices unchanged from October 16

​China ​will keep ‌retail gasoline and ​diesel prices unchanged from ‌October 16, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Thursday in ‌its latest regular price ‌review, citing recent volatility in international oil prices. The NDRC reviews ⁠and ​adjusts ⁠domestic retail gasoline and price ceilings ⁠every 10 working days. China ​last raised retail prices for ⁠gasoline by 395 yuan ($59.03) per ⁠metric ​ton and diesel by 385 yuan per ton ⁠from September 25.

($1 = 6.6913 Chinese ⁠yuan ⁠renminbi)

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