"Huat Ah!": Singapore Dy PM Gan Kim Yong, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay unveil CapitaLand’s first data centre in Chennai

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday unveiled CapitaLand’s first data centre in Chennai. Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong welcomed the development and highlighted the cultural elements that marked the ceremony.

In a post on X, Wong described the event as a celebration combining Singaporean and Indian traditions. “HUAT AH! Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay unveiled Capitaland’s first data centre in Chennai, with a ceremony combining the best of Singapore and India. Rolling of pineapples to usher in prosperity with Nadaswaram music bringing the energy APPADI PODU!” Wong said.

The data centre comes amid growing demand for digital infrastructure, driven by the expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technology-based services. The development also highlights the importance of economic cooperation between Singapore and India, particularly as both sides look to strengthen investment and business partnerships.

Earlier on October 5, Wong met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai and conveyed Singapore's “warm congratulations” to him on assuming office. He also expressed Singapore's interest in further strengthening its longstanding ties with the state. In a post on X following the meeting, Wong said, “Glad to call on Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. I conveyed Singapore's warm congratulations on his assumption of office and our best wishes for CM’s successful tenure.”

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between Singapore and Tamil Nadu, Wong said the two were “bound by deep historical, cultural, and economic ties”. “As the largest foreign investor in TN, we look forward to building on this strong foundation in the years ahead,” he added. (ANI)