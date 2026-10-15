India building own strengths, establishing trusted partnerships amid evolving global landscape: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing India's focus on building domestic strengths and trusted partnerships. He also held bilateral meetings with Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili and UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss expanded cooperation.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 17:32 IST
India building own strengths, establishing trusted partnerships amid evolving global landscape: EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the 'Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' panel during the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that India is enhancing its domestic capabilities and forming dependable alliances amid an evolving global landscape. Taking part in a panel discussion titled 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' at the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Jaishankar underscored that globalisation cannot be reversed, though it requires careful navigation with greater resilience.

"A good discussion today on ‘The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?’ at Raisina Dialogue Middle East. Made the following points: Competition has intensified, new chokepoints have emerged, and the willingness to leverage advantages has grown. Globalisation cannot be reversed, but it must be navigated with greater resilience. IMEC is already shaping regional thinking on connectivity. As the global landscape evolves, India is building its own strengths and establishing trusted partnerships," Jaishankar mentioned on X. Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, during which both delegations reviewed ways to expand collaboration across trade, connectivity, cultural exchanges and people-to-people relations.

"Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili of Georgia. Our ties, including in trade, tourism and education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments," Jaishankar posted on X. Both dignitaries reiterated their shared resolve to boost diplomatic dialogue, broaden commercial exchanges and foster closer cooperation in tourism, education, culture and other mutual areas of interest.

"Pleased to meet India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties, and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest," Botchorishvili wrote on X following the meeting. Additionally, Jaishankar held a meeting with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to review bilateral relations and wider international affairs. (ANI)

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