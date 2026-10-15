France to put forward €500 million to €700 million agriculture plan in 2027 budget

France ​will propose ​a recovery plan ‌for the ​agriculture sector worth about €500 million to €700 ‌million ($561 million to $785 million) in next year's budget to help farmers hit by drought ‌damage, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said ‌on Thursday. The plan, the amount of which is still provisional, would come on top ⁠of ​a €1.3 billion ⁠emergency aid package announced last month, which he ⁠said will be funded from the ​current 2026 budget.

The government is facing politically ⁠sensitive negotiations over the 2027 budget ahead ⁠of ​next year's presidential election. The agriculture ministry said last week that ⁠it would provide €2 billion in zero-interest loans for ⁠farmers.

($1 = ⁠0.8917 euros)