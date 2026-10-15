UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal

‌British culture minister ​Lisa Nandy said on Thursday ‌she was minded, or likely, to intervene in the deal for ‌Comcast's Sky to buy ‌the broadcast channels and streaming service of Britain's ITV for £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion).

Nandy ⁠said ​she ⁠had potential concerns about the tie-up's impact ⁠on the breadth of news ​providers in Britain, as well ⁠as the deal giving too much ⁠control ​over the media to Sky. The two companies ⁠have until October 20 to respond ⁠to ⁠her concerns.

($1 = 0.7550 pounds)