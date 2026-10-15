UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
British culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Thursday she was minded, or likely, to intervene in the deal for Comcast's Sky to buy the broadcast channels and streaming service of Britain's ITV for £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion).
Nandy said she had potential concerns about the tie-up's impact on the breadth of news providers in Britain, as well as the deal giving too much control over the media to Sky. The two companies have until October 20 to respond to her concerns.
($1 = 0.7550 pounds)