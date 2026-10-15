Trump's AI task force to meet Thursday, FTC spokesperson says

US President ​Donald Trump's new government ‌task force ​on AI is scheduled to meet on Thursday, a Federal Trade Commission spokesperson ‌said, as pressure builds on Washington to confront the risks posed by the rapidly advancing technology. The task force is expected to help ‌shape the administration's approach to AI at a pivotal moment ‌for public opinion of the technology. Public uneasiness with AI, and the small group of executives driving its development, has risen in recent months. Most ⁠American ​voters think Trump's ⁠administration and Congress are not taking the risks of AI seriously enough ⁠and want the government to write new regulations for the technology, according to ​a Reuters/Ipsos poll published October 7.

Trump has dubbed the group ⁠the Super Intelligence Task Force, using his preferred term for artificial intelligence. ⁠It is ​led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, with Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, FTC Chairman Andrew ⁠Ferguson and Defense Department technology lead Emil Michael. Kupor told Reuters last week ⁠that ⁠he expects the group to release a charter outlining its goals and responsibilities after its first full ‌committee ‌meeting.