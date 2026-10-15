IEA says total oil stock release will exceed 400 million barrels
The International Energy Agency said on Thursday that the total amount of stocks to be released will exceed the original 400 million barrels agreed upon in March and its members have committed to speed up the release of the remaining volumes.
IEA have agreed to take all necessary steps to complete the remaining releases of around 100 million barrels, including over 20 million barrels of diesel, in a timely manner consistent with national circumstances, the agency added.