IEA says total oil stock release will exceed 400 million barrels

​The ​International Energy Agency ‌said on ​Thursday that the total ‌amount of stocks to be released will exceed the original ‌400 million barrels agreed upon ‌in March and its members have committed to ⁠speed ​up ⁠the release of the remaining volumes.

IEA ⁠have agreed to take all ​necessary steps to complete ⁠the remaining releases of around 100 ⁠million ​barrels, including over 20 million barrels of ⁠diesel, in a timely manner ⁠consistent ⁠with national circumstances, the agency added.