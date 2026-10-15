IEA says total oil stock release will exceed 400 million barrels

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 19:23 IST
IEA says total oil stock release will exceed 400 million barrels

​The ​International Energy Agency ‌said on ​Thursday that the total ‌amount of stocks to be released will exceed the original ‌400 million barrels agreed upon ‌in March and its members have committed to ⁠speed ​up ⁠the release of the remaining volumes.

IEA ⁠have agreed to take all ​necessary steps to complete ⁠the remaining releases of around 100 ⁠million ​barrels, including over 20 million barrels of ⁠diesel, in a timely manner ⁠consistent ⁠with national circumstances, the agency added.

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