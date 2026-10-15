German court sentences two for plotting to kill leader of German Jewish community for Iran

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 19:28 IST
German court sentences two for plotting to kill leader of German Jewish community for Iran

A German court on Thursday handed ​two men prison sentences ​of up to 8-1/2 years ‌for planning ​to kill the leader of a Jewish organisation in Germany, saying one man had been steered by ‌Iran's intelligence service. One man, previously identified as Danish national Ali S., was sentenced to eight years and six months for preparing an assassination and aggravated arson, ‌judges ruled.

"The court is convinced that the defendant, S., was recruited by ‌the Iranian secret service and integrated into it to carry out state-sponsored terrorist activities in Germany under Iran’s direction," the court in the northern city of Hamburg said in a statement. The ⁠Iranian ​Embassy in Germany ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another man, previously named as Afghan national ⁠Tawab M., was sentenced to four years and six months for his role in ​the plot. The verdicts, which can be appealed, come as a war with ⁠Iran launched by the United States and Israel in February has spilled over into an escalating ⁠conflict ​between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

German federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against the two men in May. The court said that in early ⁠2025, S. was tasked with gathering information on the President of the Central Council ⁠of Jews in ⁠Germany, Josef Schuster, and the Chairman of the German-Israeli Society, Volker Beck.

He was also instructed to spy on two ‌Jewish grocers ‌in Berlin, they added. (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing ​by Alexandra Hudson)

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