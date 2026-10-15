G7 has raised €260 million for Ukraine, French finance minister Lescure says
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Thursday in Bangkok that the G7 had raised €260 million ($291.67 million) for Ukraine to repair its Chernobyl nuclear power plant. He added that there would be a conference on November 9 in Paris to bring together donors and to gather more funds, as the full recovery of the plant is estimated to cost €500 million ($560.90 million).
Lescure said the G7 had also pledged $2.5 billion for fertilisers. ($1 = 0.8914 euros)