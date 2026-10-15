G7 has raised €260 million for Ukraine, French finance minister Lescure says

​French ​Finance Minister Roland ‌Lescure said ​on Thursday in ‌Bangkok that the G7 had raised €260 million ($291.67 million) for Ukraine ‌to repair its Chernobyl nuclear ‌power plant. He added that there would be a ⁠conference ​on ⁠November 9 in Paris to bring ⁠together donors and to ​gather more funds, as ⁠the full recovery of the ⁠plant ​is estimated to cost €500 million ($560.90 million).

Lescure said ⁠the G7 had also ⁠pledged $2.5 ⁠billion for fertilisers. ($1 = 0.8914 euros)