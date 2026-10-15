Alpine skiing-Fresh injury blow for Kilde as Norwegian skier ruptures Achilles 

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 19:43 IST
Alpine skiing-Fresh injury blow for Kilde as Norwegian skier ruptures Achilles 

Norwegian alpine skier ​Aleksander Aamodt Kilde ​has ruptured his ‌Achilles tendon ​in a crash during downhill training in Chile, the Norwegian ‌Ski Federation said on Thursday. The 34-year-old is returning home to Innsbruck, Austria, for further medical examinations and ‌to evaluate treatment options with his medical team. ‌No timeline was given for his recovery.

Kilde has already had multiple surgeries and faced a life-threatening infection following ⁠a ​high-speed crash ⁠in Wengen in January 2024. He was named in Norway's ⁠team for this season. The speed specialist sat out the ​second half of last season and withdrew ⁠from the Winter Olympics in February.

Kilde won the World Cup ⁠downhill ​title in 2022 and 2023, and was overall champion in 2020. He is the ⁠fiance of American slalom great Mikaela Shiffrin. The men's World ⁠Cup circuit ⁠begins on October 25 in Soelden, Austria, with the giant slalom.

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