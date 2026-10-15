Trump says military execution will not be livestreamed

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 19:52 IST
Trump says military execution will not be livestreamed

US President ​Donald Trump said on Thursday ‌the ​execution of the Fort Hood gunman would not be livestreamed but that immediate families ‌of the victims would be able to view it in person.

"I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong ‌deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists ‌and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device," ⁠Trump ​wrote. "He will ⁠die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed. That ⁠said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families ​of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness ⁠JUSTICE!"

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, as well as ⁠religious ​leaders and international observers, had expressed doubts about the Pentagon's plan to livestream the December 3 execution of Nidal Hasan. ⁠Recent polls have also shown a majority of Americans opposed livestreaming it. Hasan, a former ⁠US Army ⁠psychiatrist, was found guilty in a military trial of fatally shooting 13 people at Fort Hood ‌in Texas in ‌2009.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026