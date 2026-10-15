Motor racing-Williams plan a year of 50th anniversary celebrations

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 20:07 IST
Motor racing-Williams plan a year of 50th anniversary celebrations

The Williams Formula One ​team revealed plans on Thursday ​for a year-long celebration ‌of their ​half a century in the sport in 2027. Williams, along with Ferrari and McLaren, will ‌be one of only three teams to have reached 50 years of continuous racing at the pinnacle of motorsport. The team won nine constructors' ‌championships and seven drivers' titles between 1980 and 1997.

Founded by ‌Frank Williams and Patrick Head in 1977, the team was family-owned until 2020 when they were bought by US-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026