Motor racing-Williams plan a year of 50th anniversary celebrations

The Williams Formula One ​team revealed plans on Thursday ​for a year-long celebration ‌of their ​half a century in the sport in 2027. Williams, along with Ferrari and McLaren, will ‌be one of only three teams to have reached 50 years of continuous racing at the pinnacle of motorsport. The team won nine constructors' ‌championships and seven drivers' titles between 1980 and 1997.

Founded by ‌Frank Williams and Patrick Head in 1977, the team was family-owned until 2020 when they were bought by US-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital.