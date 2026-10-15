Trump cancels planned livestream of US military execution of mass shooter

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 20:24 IST
Trump cancels planned livestream of US military execution of mass shooter

US President Donald Trump has canceled the planned ​livestream of the execution of the former US ​Army major who killed 13 people at ‌Fort ​Hood, saying on Thursday that he had overruled his defense chief who had intended it to be a public spectacle.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had announced earlier this month ‌that Nidal Hasan would be executed by a firing squad on December 3 at Fort Hood in Texas, the site of Hasan's 2009 attack, surprising many by saying it would be broadcast live. No other country is known to televise ‌or livestream judicial executions. "I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for ‌the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device," Trump wrote in a social media post. "He will die, as scheduled, by ⁠firing ​squad, but this event will not ⁠be streamed."

The families of Hasan's victims will be able to view the execution in person if they so choose, as is standard ⁠at US executions. Some of Trump's fellow Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, as well as religious leaders and international observers, had expressed doubts ​about the Pentagon's livestream plan. Recent polls have also shown a majority of Americans opposed livestreaming it. Archbishop ⁠Timothy Broglio, who oversees the spiritual care of Catholic members of the US armed forces, also raised objections, while Pope Leo condemned capital punishment in ⁠all ​its forms.

Hegseth's announcement came as capital punishment already faced renewed scrutiny after Christa Pike, convicted of murder in the 1990s, survived an execution attempt by Tennessee that left her badly injured and requiring hospitalization. Hasan, a former US ⁠Army psychiatrist, was found guilty in a military trial of fatally shooting 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in ⁠2009.

Hegseth had said the broadcasting ⁠of the execution was needed to ensure people understand that "there's serious consequences for these types of things." A spokesperson for the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a ‌request for comment.

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