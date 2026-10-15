Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Skateboarding-On the road again: Spain's Poncelet sets world speed record

Spanish downhill skateboarder Diego Poncelet did not just want to set a standing world speed record; he wanted ​to know what it felt like going 150 kph with no brakes. The two-time world champion finally achieved that goal on September 22 in Canada ​when he reached a speed of 151.83 kph, nine years after Pete Connolly clocked 146.73 kph ‌on the ​very same road.

Tennis-ITIA notified of former world number six Monfils retirement

French former world number six Gael Monfils has retired from professional tennis at the age of 40, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency. His retirement removes him from the sport's anti-doping protocols and means he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments, an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Monfils has also been added to the agency's official list of retired players.

Alpine skiing-Fresh injury blow for Kilde as ‌Norwegian skier ruptures Achilles

Norwegian alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has ruptured his Achilles tendon in a crash during downhill training in Chile, the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Thursday. The 34-year-old is returning home to Innsbruck, Austria, for further medical examinations and to evaluate treatment options with his medical team. No timeline was given for his recovery.

Sports-FIFA postpones FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia following attacks

FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 scheduled to take place in Jeddah from October 16 to 25, organisers said on Thursday following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia. A strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than ‌300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

Troy Aikman acknowledges Joe Buck rift: 'I'll be a free agent'

Longtime "Monday Night Football" announcer Troy Aikman said he is looking for his "next landing spot" with his ESPN contract set to expire after February's Super Bowl. "I'll ‌broadcast through this season, and I'll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens," Aikman said in a radio interview with KTCK of Dallas on Thursday morning.

Rugby-Spain includes Bernabeu, Camp Nou among venues in 2035 World Cup bid

Spain has put forward some of the country's biggest football stadiums, including Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona's Camp Nou, as part of its bid to host the 2035 Rugby World Cup, the Spanish Rugby Federation said on Thursday. The RFER submitted its detailed applicant questionnaire to World Rugby this month and has now unveiled a list of potential venues that also includes Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium, as Spain seeks to host the event for the first time.

Four arrested in shooting of 49ers DE Keion White

Four ⁠men have been ​arrested in connection with February's shooting of 49ers defensive end Keion White at a ⁠San Francisco nightclub. San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew announced the arrests Wednesday in the incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 at a crowded club in the city's Mission District.

Surfing-Professional surfer suspended by second body over 'allegations of abuse'

The International Surfing Association (ISA) has joined the World Surf League (WSL) in provisionally suspending a male professional surfer over what it described as "serious allegations of abuse ⁠within the surfing community". The WSL suspended the surfer, who it said was competing on its men's championship tour, earlier this week over his alleged conduct at a "private gathering" in Tahiti in August following the conclusion of the Tahiti Pro leg of the circuit.

Tennis-ATP eyes $350 million player compensation, welfare boost by 2028

The ATP outlined plans on Thursday to substantially boost its bonus ​pool and reshape its rankings and calendar from 2028 under a package projected to lift player compensation to $350 million while seeking to ease growing concerns over player workload. The men's and women's tours have faced mounting criticism over their demanding 11-month seasons, while players have pushed for a greater ⁠share of revenue and better welfare benefits amid wider concerns about the demands and costs of competing.

Fever F Aliyah Boston recovering from knee surgery

Four-time All-Star forward Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever is recovering from knee surgery, the team announced Thursday. Boston, 24, had an arthroscopic procedure on Wednesday in Indianapolis to repair the lateral meniscus in her right knee.

Baseball-Home of MLB's Blue Jays swaps bats for clubs as ⁠ballpark ​transforms into nine-hole golf course

Home runs will be swapped for holes-in-one at the home of Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays when the domed stadium is transformed into a temporary nine-hole golf course in January with shots launched from the stands at greens on the field below. From January 20 to 24, golfers will have the chance to hit from tee blocks set up on various levels of the stadium where last year the Los Angeles Dodgers won a second consecutive World Series.

Motor racing-Malaysia considering bringing F1 race back, minister says

Malaysia is considering returning as a regular host of a Formula One race, either annually or once ⁠every few years, with the government assessing the costs and economic benefits, its sports minister said on Thursday. Malaysia's Sepang circuit had hosted a leg of the Formula One championship annually between 1999 and 2017 before being dropped from the calendar amid declining ticket sales and concerns over rising hosting costs

Senators F ⁠William Eklund (ankle) out 10-12 weeks

Ottawa Senators forward William Eklund will be sidelined 10-12 weeks after ⁠undergoing surgery to repair a torn tendon in his ankle, Travis Green announced Thursday. Eklund sustained the injury after being hit into the boards by Philadelphia defenseman Simon Benoit during the first period of the Senators' 2-1 win over the Flyers on Oct. 8. He was unable to place weight on his left leg while leaving the ice.

Tennessee QB George MacIntyre to start vs. No. 6 Alabama

Quarterback George MacIntyre will start his second straight game on Saturday ‌when No. 14 Tennessee hosts No. 6 Alabama in Knoxville, ‌ESPN reported on Thursday. MacIntyre stepped in for Faizon Brandon after he injured his shoulder in the Volunteers' 20-17 loss to then-No. 1 Texas on Sept. ​26. Brandon is listed as questionable to face the Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).