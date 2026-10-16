BHP sues union at Spence copper mine over 'illegal' production stoppages, lawsuit shows
Global miner BHP has sued the workers' union at its Spence copper mine in Chile over two production stoppages that it deems "illegal," a court filing seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.
In the lawsuit, BHP alleges the mine operations were "significantly" affected due to "two illegal work stoppages" in June and July, and seeks compensation of roughly $8.6 million. The union did not immediately reply to a request for comment. BHP in a statement confirmed it had filed the lawsuit.
Spence is one of BHP's smaller operations in Chile, where it also runs the giant Escondida mine. Copper mine unions in Chile often stage strikes, typically during a formal contract negotiation, to push for better pay and benefits.