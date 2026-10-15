Motor racing-Bearman ready to step up as team leader at Haas F1, says Komatsu

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 22:39 IST
Motor racing-Bearman ready to step up as team leader at Haas F1, says Komatsu

Ollie Bearman is ready to ​step up as leader on ​the track at Haas ‌next season, ​the US-owned team's principal Ayao Komatsu said on Thursday. The Japanese was speaking to reporters after ‌Haas announced Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara as Esteban Ocon's replacement on a multi-year deal from 2027.

Frenchman Ocon, a past race winner with Renault-owned Alpine, is ‌leaving at the end of the season and while Bearman has yet ‌to be confirmed, the Ferrari-backed Briton looks sure to stay. "I cannot go into certain contractual details but of course I'd like to continue with Ollie," said Komatsu.

"He's an ⁠incredible ​talent and he's ⁠shown amazing growth. This year he's shown that he's ready to be a team leader". Bearman, ⁠21, has scored 23 of Haas's 30 points so far from 17 rounds ​this season.

In Singapore last weekend the Briton finished sixth in the ⁠Saturday sprint race after starting 13th, on a track where overtaking is extremely difficult. ⁠There ​were nine retirements. "It's just a matter of timing," Komatsu said of Bearman's contract extension. "It's just a matter of finalising certain details. But ⁠it is our intention to continue with Ollie. The formal announcement will come ⁠in due course."

The ⁠next race is a home one for Haas, the US Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas ‌in Texas ‌next week.

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