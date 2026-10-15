UPDATE 1-Trump says he wants death penalty for anyone who kills a firefighter

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday ‌he wants the death penalty ‌for anyone who kills a firefighter.

Trump, who previously has called for the ⁠death ​penalty ⁠for anyone found guilty of killing a ⁠police officer, made the comment during ​a White House Rose Garden ⁠lunch honoring firefighter organizations. Trump said he ⁠had ​directed the Justice Department to seek the death penalty ⁠in such cases, specifically "anybody that murders a ⁠firefighter ⁠going up a ladder."