Trump says he wants death penalty for anyone who kills a firefighter

US ​President Donald Trump said on ‌Thursday he wants the death penalty for anyone who ‌kills a firefighter.

Trump, who previously has ‌called for the death penalty for anyone found guilty of ⁠killing ​a ⁠police officer, made the comment during ⁠a White House Rose ​Garden lunch honoring firefighter organizations. Trump said ⁠he had directed the Justice ⁠Department ​to seek the death penalty in such ⁠cases, specifically "anybody that murders a firefighter ⁠going ⁠up a ladder."