Trump says he wants death penalty for anyone who kills a firefighter
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants the death penalty for anyone who kills a firefighter.
Trump, who previously has called for the death penalty for anyone found guilty of killing a police officer, made the comment during a White House Rose Garden lunch honoring firefighter organizations. Trump said he had directed the Justice Department to seek the death penalty in such cases, specifically "anybody that murders a firefighter going up a ladder."