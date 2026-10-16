​Britain's defense secretary ​said on Thursday ‌the he ​and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ‌welcomed the restoration of the Starlink service in Ukraine, but did not get ‌into why the interruption happened. During ‌an appearance on Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum," British defense chief Wes ⁠Streeting ​was ⁠asked if the Pentagon restricted offensive and defensive ⁠capability for Ukraine in order to ​prevent strikes on Russian energy installations.

He replied, "That's ⁠not my understanding. We didn't really get ⁠into ​why the service interruption had happened. We did reflect briefly ⁠on the fact that it had ⁠been ⁠restored and welcome that."