Britain's defense secretary says he did not discuss Starlink outage cause with Hegseth
Britain's defense secretary said on Thursday the he and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed the restoration of the Starlink service in Ukraine, but did not get into why the interruption happened. During an appearance on Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum," British defense chief Wes Streeting was asked if the Pentagon restricted offensive and defensive capability for Ukraine in order to prevent strikes on Russian energy installations.
He replied, "That's not my understanding. We didn't really get into why the service interruption had happened. We did reflect briefly on the fact that it had been restored and welcome that."