Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

Actor ​and comedian Russell Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters, was a ​ruthless predator who raped or abused six women to satisfy ‌his ​voracious sexual appetite, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Brand, 51, the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009.

Pedro ‌Pascal says learning the cello for 'Behemoth!' was tougher than 'Game of Thrones' battle scenes

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal said learning to play the cello convincingly for Tony Gilroy's "Behemoth!" was the most challenging task of his career, joking he would rather relive one of his most brutal on-screen battles than learn how to play the instrument again. Attending the movie's premiere at the London Film Festival ‌on Tuesday, Pascal, who plays a talented cellist returning to Los Angeles after nearly two decades of touring, said the role left him more fearful than any ‌previous project.

Netflix cuts about 6% of jobs in biggest layoff since 2022

Netflix is laying off 6% of its workforce, or roughly 1,000 employees, in its biggest cuts since 2022, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the streaming pioneer faces tough competition for viewers from legacy rivals and YouTube. The bulk of the job cuts would be in Netflix's product, tech, legal and human-resources teams, the email Co-CEOs Greg Peters and ⁠Ted Sarandos sent ​to employees on Wednesday showed.

‘Whalefall’ film dives ⁠deep into father-son bonds within a whale tale

For Austin Abrams, Disney's 20th Century Studios survival film "Whalefall" is about more than just a young man being trapped inside an enormous sperm whale. "I feel like what... drew interest ⁠for me was this insane story about getting swallowed by a whale," the "Euphoria" actor told Reuters.

Sally Rooney's books no longer sold in UK over support for banned pro-Palestinian group

Irish novelist Sally Rooney's books ​will no longer be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group banned as a terrorist organisation, Rooney ⁠and her publisher said on Wednesday. The bestselling author, known for novels including "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends", has been a vocal supporter of Palestine Action, including after it was proscribed by the British government under terrorism laws last ⁠year.

'Godfather' ​star Al Pacino to receive life achievement award from actors' guild

Celebrated actor Al Pacino will receive a lifetime achievement award for his career achievements and humanitarian work next year, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday. The American actor, best known for playing Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" films is the 62nd recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The union ⁠will present the award to him in Los Angeles at the 33rd Actor Awards on February 28, 2027 as part of a ceremony to be live-streamed on Netflix.

Bollywood ⁠actor Imran Khan asked to leave India ⁠after participating in protest, media says

Indian authorities have asked Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave the country by the end of the month, saying he breached immigration laws after joining a protest against the election commission chief, local media reported on Thursday. Khan, 43, ‌is a US citizen, the Indian ‌Express newspaper reported. Under Indian law, foreigners' participation in political protests may be treated as ​a violation of immigration and visa rules.