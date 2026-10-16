Nineteen injured after train and coach collide in northern France

At ​least 19 ‌people were injured ​on Thursday evening after a freight train ‌and a coach collided near the Channel Tunnel in northern France, the local prefect's office ‌said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, ‌the prefecture said in a statement, adding that ambulances, a helicopter and police were at ⁠the ​scene. The incident ⁠took place in Coquelles, near the entrance ⁠of the freight tunnel linking France to ​Britain.

Authorities did not immediately provided more ⁠details regarding how the accident happened, the identities ⁠of ​the victims or the nature of their injuries, other than saying ⁠that the coach driver was among those hurt.