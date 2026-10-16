Crucial to give Ukraine all means needed to defend population, infrastructure, France's Macron says

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 01:35 IST
Crucial to give Ukraine all means needed to defend population, infrastructure, France's Macron says

French ​President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that it ‌was crucial to give Ukraine all the means it needs to defend and ‌protect its civilian population and its infrastructure, ‌after he met in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, described ⁠his ​conversation with ⁠Macron as "very much to the point" and ⁠said Ukraine valued France for "helping as much as ​possible to find responses to Russian ⁠escalation." Zelenskiy said France would be providing more ⁠assistance ​for Ukraine's aviation in the coming month and both sides were ⁠keen to speed up work on the FREYJA ⁠project ⁠for a European anti-ballistic missile defence system.

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