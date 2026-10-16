Nineteen hurt after minibus hits train at French channel tunnel terminal

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 01:35 IST
Nineteen hurt after minibus hits train at French channel tunnel terminal

‌At least ​19 people were injured on Thursday evening after ‌a minibus collided with a train at a loading platform for the Channel Tunnel ‌in northern France, the local prefect's ‌office said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, the prefecture said in a statement, adding that ⁠ambulances, ​a ⁠helicopter and police were at the scene. The accident ⁠involved a minibus carrying truck drivers who were ​preparing to board the Le Shuttle ⁠service on the loading platform at the Eurotunnel ⁠site, ​the prefecture said in a later statement.

The minibus crashed into a ⁠train about to leave, it said.

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