Nineteen hurt after minibus hits train at French channel tunnel terminal

‌At least ​19 people were injured on Thursday evening after ‌a minibus collided with a train at a loading platform for the Channel Tunnel ‌in northern France, the local prefect's ‌office said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, the prefecture said in a statement, adding that ⁠ambulances, ​a ⁠helicopter and police were at the scene. The accident ⁠involved a minibus carrying truck drivers who were ​preparing to board the Le Shuttle ⁠service on the loading platform at the Eurotunnel ⁠site, ​the prefecture said in a later statement.

The minibus crashed into a ⁠train about to leave, it said.