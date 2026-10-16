UK's Streeting says he and Hegseth welcomed Starlink restoration in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 01:44 IST
UK's Streeting says he and Hegseth welcomed Starlink restoration in Ukraine

Britain's defense secretary ‌said he ​and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed the restoration of the ‌Starlink service in Ukraine in talks on Thursday, but did not get into why the interruption happened.

During an ‌appearance on Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Wes ‌Streeting was asked, after his meeting with Hegseth, if the Pentagon restricted offensive and defensive capability for Ukraine in order to ⁠prevent ​strikes on ⁠Russian energy installations. He replied: "That's not my understanding. We didn't really get into ⁠why the service interruption had happened. We did reflect briefly ​on the fact that it had been restored ⁠and welcome that."

Streeting said he was not going to speculate on ⁠why ​the interruption happened. Ukraine said Elon Musk’s SpaceX had restricted Starlink services on Wednesday, hampering the country's ⁠attack and air-defence drone missions.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, which operates ⁠Starlink, said ⁠the US government controlled the system's speeds.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
3
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026