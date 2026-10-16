MSCI freezes Turkey index changes, warns of potential market downgrade

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 02:49 IST
MSCI freezes Turkey index changes, warns of potential market downgrade

​MSCI has frozen certain ​changes to its Turkey ‌equity ​indexes and said it could consider downgrading the market if authorities ‌fail to make sufficient progress in addressing investor concerns over market practices by mid-2027.

Turkey's equity market has faced ‌investor scrutiny over free-float calculations and suspected coordinated trading ‌in some stocks. The index provider said the freeze took effect immediately and would remain in place until further notice.

MSCI said it ⁠would ​continue to ⁠monitor the market and seek investor feedback. If sufficient progress was ⁠not evident by June 2027, it could launch a consultation ​on reclassifying Turkey from emerging-market to frontier- or standalone-market status. Institutional ⁠investors had raised concerns about possible coordinated trading through fund ⁠holdings ​linked to some smaller listed companies, which MSCI said undermined confidence in free-float estimates.

"Institutional investors will need ⁠to see credible and sustained enforcement against coordinated trading, and disclosure ⁠standards ⁠that enable independent verification of the free float of Turkish securities," MSCI said.

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