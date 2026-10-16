MSCI freezes Turkey index changes, warns of potential market downgrade
MSCI has frozen certain changes to its Turkey equity indexes and said it could consider downgrading the market if authorities fail to make sufficient progress in addressing investor concerns over market practices by mid-2027.
Turkey's equity market has faced investor scrutiny over free-float calculations and suspected coordinated trading in some stocks. The index provider said the freeze took effect immediately and would remain in place until further notice.
MSCI said it would continue to monitor the market and seek investor feedback. If sufficient progress was not evident by June 2027, it could launch a consultation on reclassifying Turkey from emerging-market to frontier- or standalone-market status. Institutional investors had raised concerns about possible coordinated trading through fund holdings linked to some smaller listed companies, which MSCI said undermined confidence in free-float estimates.
"Institutional investors will need to see credible and sustained enforcement against coordinated trading, and disclosure standards that enable independent verification of the free float of Turkish securities," MSCI said.