North Korea says opening ceremony was held for new bridge to China

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 03:20 IST
North Korea says opening ceremony was held for new bridge to China

‌North ​Korea's state media KCNA said on Friday that an opening ceremony was held ‌for the Amnok River bridge linking to China, which is also called New Yalu River Bridge.

The bridge will "accelerate the advance for the ‌prosperity of the two countries and the well-being of the ‌peoples and add fresh vigour to the equally beneficial economic cooperation," Pak Thae Song, premier of the North Korean cabinet, said at the ceremony through video ⁠conferencing, ​according to ⁠KCNA. Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also in a video speech, said China would remain ⁠unchanged in its "firm attitude to highly prioritize the China-DPRK friendship no ​matter how the international situation may change," referring to the ⁠official name of the North Korean state.

Li also expressed his willingness to expand ⁠practical cooperation ​and deepen political interests between the two countries, according to KCNA. The two leaders did not elaborate on details ⁠of the purpose for the bridge.

China's Xinhua News Agency reported on ⁠Thursday that ⁠the two countries officially opened the bridge, which links the Chinese city of Dandong with North Korea.

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