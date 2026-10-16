Soccer-Saudi organisers say Asian Cup preparations remain on track for early 2027

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 10:49 IST
Soccer-Saudi organisers say Asian Cup preparations remain on track for early 2027

Preparations for ​the Asian Cup remain on ​track for the tournament ‌to ​take place in Saudi Arabia early next year, local organisers said on Friday, despite uncertainty over ‌sporting events in the kingdom following recent attacks.

A strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, ‌with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack ‌in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. Asian soccer chief Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said earlier this week that a postponement until 2028 was possible if necessary, ⁠but ​the local organising ⁠committee (LOC) said they were still set on the original January 7 to February 5 ⁠schedule.

"Preparations across all organisational and operational areas are progressing according to the approved ​schedule, including work on venues, facilities and supporting services," it said ⁠in a statement. "(The LOC) will continue to monitor developments relevant to the tournament and ⁠ensure ​the appropriate conditions are in place for its successful delivery."

The attacks on Riyadh have already had an impact on the Saudi sporting ⁠calendar. The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament has been moved from October ⁠to December, while ⁠FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation on Thursday postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 until an unspecified future date.

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