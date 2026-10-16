UK competition regulator targets Microsoft's business software grip

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 14:31 IST
UK competition regulator targets Microsoft's business software grip

Britain's competition watchdog proposed on Friday to designate Microsoft ​with "strategic market status" in business software, ​a move that could pave the ‌way for ​interventions in how the US tech major bundles products such as Excel, Teams and its Copilot AI assistant. The Competition and Markets Authority ‌launched in May an investigation into whether Microsoft's bundling of its business software products, which have around 20 million monthly users across the UK, was uncompetitive.

The regulator found that the company has a strong ‌position across key areas of digital activity, including personal computer operating systems and productivity software suites, ‌and that its strength in business software comes from the barriers customers face when switching. A Microsoft spokesperson said it did not share the CMA's views in its proposed decision.

"All our products — including Copilot — are open and interoperable, giving customers ⁠the ability ​to use them alongside competing ⁠services," the spokesperson said. The CMA is also further assessing whether customers can freely choose AI tools and whether rivals ⁠can compete with Copilot, whether the company's bundling of security products limits choice, and the impact of its ​licensing practices on customers' cloud deployment options.

The regulator will invite views on the proposed designation and ⁠will then make a final decision by February. If the proposal goes through, it would make Microsoft the third company ⁠subject ​to Britain's new digital market powers. Google received strategic market status in online search and in mobile platforms, and Apple received strategic market status in mobile platforms, all in October 2025.

In ⁠June this year, the CMA imposed new conduct requirements on Google's search services, including allowing publishers ⁠to stop their content being ⁠used to power the US tech major's AI features. It also ordered Google to provide greater transparency on how its search rankings work.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
4
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

Beyond Bank Accounts: The Phone Skills and Security Gaps Behind Digital Payment Use

China’s AI Pilot Zones Show How Smarter Industry Can Raise Output on Limited Land

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026