France, Germany agree on joint plan for future of European car industry

​France and ‌Germany said ​in a joint statement ‌they agreed on a common approach to ‌secure the future of the ‌European automotive industry, aiming to cut ⁠CO2 emissions ​while ⁠ensuring next-generation electric vehicles ⁠are developed and built in ​Europe.

The plan sets out ⁠a European decarbonisation ⁠pathway ​with regulatory flexibility and incentives for ⁠investment, research, production and resilient ⁠supply ⁠chains, the statement said.