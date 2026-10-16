Chinese regulators hold talks with automakers on vehicle design, testing

Chinese ​regulators ‌convened a meeting ​of more than ‌30 major automakers to strengthen oversight of vehicle innovation, ‌design and testing, ‌state television reported on Friday. The meeting was organised by ⁠China's ​industry, ⁠public security and environment ministries, ⁠as well as the ​market regulator.

The industry ministry said ⁠it will accelerate revision ⁠of relevant ​standards and intensify inspections of ⁠key automakers, state television reported.