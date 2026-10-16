Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

Actor and comedian Russell Brand, ​once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters, was a ruthless predator who raped or abused six ​women to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Brand, 51, ‌the ​former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009.

Netflix cuts about 6% of jobs in biggest layoff since 2022

Netflix is laying off 6% of its ‌workforce, or roughly 1,000 employees, in its biggest cuts since 2022, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the streaming pioneer faces tough competition for viewers from legacy rivals and YouTube. The bulk of the job cuts would be in Netflix's product, tech, legal and human-resources teams, the email Co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos sent to employees on Wednesday showed.

'Wild-eyed' comedian Russell Brand tried to drag me into toilets, woman tells UK ‌court

One of six women who accuse Russell Brand of sex offences told a London court on Friday that the British actor and comedian turned into a "wild-eyed maniac" when he tried to drag her ‌into a toilet cubicle at her workplace. Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault against six women between 1999 and 2009.

Netflix names former Disney executive Rice as new content chief as Bajaria departs

Netflix said on Thursday it appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, who is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform. Here ⁠are more details:

‘Whalefall’ ​film dives deep into father-son bonds within a whale ⁠tale

For Austin Abrams, Disney's 20th Century Studios survival film "Whalefall" is about more than just a young man being trapped inside an enormous sperm whale. "I feel like what... drew interest for me was this insane story about getting swallowed by a whale," the "Euphoria" actor told ⁠Reuters.

Jenna Ortega plays an artificial friend in need in 'Klara and the Sun'

In Taika Waititi's "Klara and the Sun", which stars Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, a robot delivers lessons on humanity. The dystopian drama is based on Nobel Prize-winning author ​Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 bestseller of the same name and set in a technologically advanced future, following what one character describes as a third world war triggered by the abuse of the internet.

Sally Rooney's books ⁠no longer sold in UK over support for banned pro-Palestinian group

Irish novelist Sally Rooney's books will no longer be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group banned as a terrorist organisation, Rooney and her publisher ⁠said ​on Wednesday. The bestselling author, known for novels including "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends", has been a vocal supporter of Palestine Action, including after it was proscribed by the British government under terrorism laws last year.

'Godfather' star Al Pacino to receive life achievement award from actors' guild

Celebrated actor Al Pacino will receive a lifetime achievement award for his career achievements and humanitarian work next year, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday. The American ⁠actor, best known for playing Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" films is the 62nd recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The union will present the award to him in Los Angeles at the 33rd ⁠Actor Awards on February 28, 2027 as part of a ⁠ceremony to be live-streamed on Netflix.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest, media says

Indian authorities have asked Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave the country by the end of the month, saying he breached immigration laws after joining a protest against the election commission chief, local media ‌reported on Thursday. Khan, 43, is a ‌US citizen, the Indian Express newspaper reported. Under Indian law, foreigners' participation in political protests may be treated ​as a violation of immigration and visa rules.