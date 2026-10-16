Rugby-Lions player dies before Champions Cup debut in France

A player from South ​Africa’s Lions rugby team died ​on Friday at the team's ‌hotel in ​France, the day before the club are due to make their debut in the European Champions Cup ‌away at La Rochelle.

The identity of the player has not been announced while the team contacts his family in South Africa, SA Rugby officials told Reuters on Friday. French ‌media reports said the player was found unconscious in a shower cubicle ‌at a hotel on the Ile de Re in France, where the team had been staying since Tuesday.

Emergency services were called shortly after 10 a.m. and attended to the player, who was ⁠in ​cardiorespiratory arrest. Attempts to ⁠resuscitate him were unsuccessful, the reports added. Saturday’s match is now in doubt, along with two United ⁠Rugby Championship fixtures the Lions are scheduled to play in Scotland over the next ​fortnight.

The Lions did not respond to requests for comment. European Professional Club Rugby ⁠confirmed no decision had yet been made on the La Rochelle fixture and that it would ⁠consult ​the Lions. The death comes 10 years to the day after Munster coach Anthony Foley passed away at the age of 42 in his Paris hotel ⁠ahead of a Heineken Cup match against compatriot Ronan O’Gara’s Racing 92.

O’Gara is now ⁠the coach ⁠of La Rochelle and according to Irish media visited the Lions at their hotel on Friday to offer his condolences.