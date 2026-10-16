Pope Leo to make Sunday appearance after 'steady improvement' from cancer surgery

Pope Leo will appear in public on Sunday for the first time since undergoing lung cancer surgery as the 71-year-old pontiff shows steady improvement and is ‌able to work and do normal daily activities independently, the Vatican said on Friday. Leo will be seen leading a traditional noontime prayer on Sunday, the Vatican said, while preparations continue for his planned November trip to South America.

The pope was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in ‌an operation on Tuesday. The Vatican on Friday released the first images of the pope since his surgery, showing him celebrating Mass and standing unaided.

Leo underwent blood tests and ‌a chest X-ray this morning, "confirming steady improvement in his overall condition", according to the latest medical bulletin on his condition. "His post-operative recovery is allowing him to carry out normal daily activities with full independence," it said.

SOUTH AMERICA TRIP 'GOING FORWARD' The cancer diagnosis for a pope known to be relatively young and energetic and who was elected only in May 2025 caused shock and raised questions about the future shape of his papacy ⁠as he deals ​with the illness.

The Vatican signaled on Friday ⁠that Leo, known for keeping a busy schedule, intended to keep up his commitments, as some cardinals began to publicly express concern about the pope's health. The Vatican said work on his November 6 to 17 visit ⁠to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru was "going forward" and released a list of journalists accredited to travel with Leo and cover the trip.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori had speculated previously that the trip might have to ​be delayed. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, said on Friday it was unclear when Leo would be able to return to his usual rhythm of ⁠appointments.

"The question now is when he will return, under what circumstances he will return, and what the doctors say," he said on the sidelines of an event in Rome, according to Italian agencies. CARDINAL SHOCKED AT CANCER DIAGNOSIS

The ⁠Vatican ​did not say on Friday when the pope might be discharged from hospital. It has previously indicated his recovery would take about a week. The pope's doctors have said his surgery was completed successfully, without complications. They have not yet disclosed the size of the tumour or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in determining ⁠prognosis.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, seen as a close ally of Leo, said he had been shocked by news of the cancer diagnosis. He told Catholic magazine America he ⁠thought Leo had "downplayed" his health issue on ⁠Sunday, when the pope announced he needed surgery for a small, well-contained growth on his lung.

"When I heard they took out part of the lobe of the lung and that it was malignant, that was more shocking and more concerning," said Cupich. "I think people are ‌very concerned and even worried ‌about this but hoping for the best."