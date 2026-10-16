Germany, Portugal reaffirm 'unwavering' support for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 19:15 IST
Germany, Portugal reaffirm 'unwavering' support for Ukraine

German ​Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul ​and his ‌Portuguese counterpart ​Paulo Rangel on Friday reaffirmed their countries' steadfast backing ‌for Ukraine, saying that Russia had shown no willingness to negotiate by intensifying its attacks. "In this ‌difficult geopolitical situation, we share a ‌common vision: the defence of multilateralism, the promotion of peace and our unwavering solidarity with Ukraine," Rangel ⁠said.

"We ​agree that ⁠accommodating the aggressor Putin in the current situation would ⁠be absolutely the wrong signal," Wadephul said. Wadephul said ​recent comments by US President Donald ⁠Trump should be viewed in the context of the ⁠final ​phase of the US election campaign.

"I believe we must look at the ⁠core of what the United States continues to do, ⁠and ⁠that is support Ukraine together with us," he said.

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