EAM Jaishankar to host counterparts from UAE, US in Mumbai next week

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will host counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US) in Mumbai on October 19-20, while also attending celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence as a Guest of Honour, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday. Responding to a question from ANI during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would provide an opportunity to review all dimensions of bilateral cooperation, alongside discussions on the situation in West Asia, as well as global and multilateral matters.

Elaborating on the schedule, Jaiswal stated, when asked about EAM Jaishankar's upcoming meetings, "On 19th and 20th October 2026, the External Affairs Minister will host in Mumbai the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, His Highness Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for an official visit. On 20th October, the External Affairs Minister will hold talks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and attend the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America as the Guest of Honour." He further added, "The visit of the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will be an opportunity to review all facets of bilateral cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two delegations will assess and take forward initiatives in the areas of energy, trade, investments, fintech, defence and connectivity. There will naturally be an opportunity also for a detailed exchange on the situation in West Asia, as well as on global and other multilateral issues."

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's upcoming visit to India follows EAM Jaishankar's recent official visit to the UAE from October 14-16, during which he held discussions with the country's leadership and attended the Raisina Middle East event. The MEA spokesperson noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's forthcoming visit to India would provide an opportunity for both nations to review bilateral ties and explore avenues to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Jaiswal stated, "In so far as the visit of the Secretary of State is concerned, this forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities." According to the US State Department, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar next week for talks encompassing "enhanced energy cooperation". During his visit, Rubio is scheduled to meet senior government officials to consolidate the US-India strategic partnership, share perspectives on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation. Additionally, the US State Department confirmed that he would interact with business leaders to foster opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.

Addressing queries regarding the selection of Mumbai as the venue for EAM Jaishankar's bilateral engagements, Jaiswal responded, "It has been the practice for the last decade or so that we have hosted foreign dignitaries outside Delhi. To just give you some examples, the Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Spain in Baroda. He hosted Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister of Mauritius was hosted by him in Varanasi, and the External Affairs Minister hosted the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Goa. He hosted the Foreign Minister of Botswana in Kevadia in Gujarat, and the External Affairs Minister also hosted the Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar. So, that was just to give you a few examples of the meetings of leaders, of dignitaries that have happened outside of Delhi." (ANI)