Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula ahead of Brazil runoff, CNT/MDA poll shows
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is seen leading President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of an October 25 election runoff, a CNT/MDA poll showed on Friday.
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is seen leading President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of an October 25 election runoff, a CNT/MDA poll showed on Friday.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.