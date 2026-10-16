Putin says Russia is building non-negotiable 'security zone' in Ukraine along border

Russia ​is establishing ‌a "security zone" ​inside Ukraine along their border, which will be non-negotiable in any ‌future talks with Kyiv, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin, wearing military uniform and speaking during a visit to ‌a command post, said the operation was in ‌response to Ukraine's 2024-25 incursion into Russia's western Kursk region. "The Russian armed forces were tasked not only with expelling the enemy ⁠from ​our land ⁠but also with establishing a security zone in the adjacent ⁠territory. This task is being carried out successfully," he said ​in televised comments.

"Our goal is to ensure the ⁠absolute security of Russia’s border regions for the future, and we ⁠do ​not plan to make this a subject for potential peace negotiations with Ukraine." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov said the planned security zone spanned 660 km (410 miles), ⁠of which ⁠70% was currently under Russia's control.