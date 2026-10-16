Meta employees said Lula's accounts were hindered during Brazil election, Folha reports

Employees at Meta acknowledged ​in internal communications that ‌the Instagram accounts ​of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were negatively affected by restrictions during the ‌country's election, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday, citing messages it reviewed.

The messages also acknowledged the platform recommended the profile of challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, as ‌well as his WhatsApp channel, according to the report.